More Information in Big Water Man’s Jail Death

April 19
12:19 2022
By Eli Joseph
More details have been released in connection with the death of a Big Water man, an apparent suicide, in the Kane County Jail in Kanab, Utah.
Jason Hager, 39, (also known as Jason Bates) was found dead in his cell earlier this month, one day after a judge ruled that he was incompetent to stand trial.
Hager was charged with aggravated murder, a capital offense, in the shooting death of Matthew Young, 49, of Church Wells last April.
The court determined that Hager suffered from a host of mental issues, including the inability to assist counsel in his defense.  He would have been committed to the Utah State Hospital until his competency was restored.
Hager was originally charged with discharge of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated assault.  The offenses were upgraded to murder last July.
Officers found Hager dead during a routine bed check.
Big WaterChurch Wellseli josephjailjason hagermatthew youngmurder

