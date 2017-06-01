More Fish Coming to AZ Waterways

Extra precipitation this winter means that Arizona’s lakes and reservoirs are filled to above average levels this summer.

With additional room in the waterways, state wildlife managers have decided to stock them with fish, a lot of fish.

During the past week, in preparation for the Memorial Day weekend, Arizona Game and Fish Department has been stocking an additional 20,000 trout and catfish into waters statewide. Through June, a quarter-million more rainbow trout, catfish, bass and sunfish will be stocked statewide. After heavy rains and runoff this spring, the lakes are replenished and ready for angling action.

The goal is to boost the density of fish to keep up with the larger volumes of water.

The influx of fish comes as Game and Fish plans to hold a free fishing day on Saturday, when it will temporarily waive fishing license requirements.

Arizona’s Free Fishing Day will be celebrated as part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 3-11. This Saturday, no fishing licenses are required for persons fishing any public waters in Arizona.

Bag limits and other fishing regulations are in full effect and must be observed on Free Fishing Days. Kids under the age of 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this special fishing license exemption day means that the older kids and parents get a free pass for the day.