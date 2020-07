More Covid-19 Testing for Page

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS), in collaboration with Canyonlands Healthcare and other community partners, will offer a COVID-19 Testing Site in Page, AZ on Friday, July 17 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. The testing site will be located at Page High School, 434 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ.

No appointment or healthcare provider order is needed. Individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell) and individuals that feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested. Waiting 5 to 8 days following exposure is recommended in order to obtain the most accurate results.

The incubation period for COVID-19, the amount of time it takes before symptoms develop or an individual becomes contagious, is 2-14 days. Testing later in the incubation period increases the confidence in a negative result.

To help protect others, people who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case and are awaiting testing should stay home and quarantine as much as possible. If an individual must leave home, wearing a face covering and practicing physical distancing is strongly recommended.

Testing at the July 17 event is free of charge and is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering. Testing is intended for Coconino County residents.

The testing event is a collaboration of Coconino County Health and Human Services, Canyonlands Healthcare, City of Page, Page Unified School District, and Page Police Department.

For more information and resources on COVID-19 please visit: http://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call the County COVID-19 Information Line at 928.679.7300 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.