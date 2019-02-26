More Cops On The Rez

You’re 16, you’re beautiful and you’re… cops.

Sixteen new police officers graduated from the Navajo Police Training Academy on February 22.

“We congratulate and commend the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and the Navajo Police Department for supporting the new officers. It will be physically, emotionally, and mentally challenging for the new officers and their loved ones,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “Our young officers have the opportunity to restore respect and trust of authority within our communities through compassion, patience, and discipline.”

Class 53 is the second group of recruits to graduate from the newly established Navajo Police Training Academy within the last two years. The academy integrates Diné Fundamental Law, as well as state and

federal laws into the training curriculum.

Additionally, the police officers also earned their federal police commission by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and the Indian Police Academy and received 24 college credits from Navajo Technical

University. Vice President Lizer reminded the general public to continue to offer support and prayer for Navajo law enforcement and their families.

“Our new officers are entering into a new world of challenges and

opportunities. I challenge everyone to pray for our officers and first

responders,” Vice President Myron Lizer said. “They witness

incidents that some of us cannot bear to see or to think of. They will

need our endless support and love. Let’s work together and be there

for them as a relative, neighbor, and friend.”

Delegates Eugenia Charles-Newton and Eugene Tso represented the 24th Navajo Nation Council.

“After the ceremony, Delegate Tso and I thanked the officers for their service, dedication, and commitment to our people, communities, and Nation,” Charles-Newton said. “We thanked all who were in

attendance, especially the families who were there to witness this momentous occasion.”

“The true spirit and selfless dedication these recruits have demonstrated is commendable, as they conquered their first hurdle of what will surely be long public safety careers,” Speaker Seth Damon said.

According to the training academy, it offers recruits preparation to become Navajo police officers “in an environment of respect, self-discipline, strict accountability, academic achievement, integrity, teamwork and professionalism.”

The 16 new officers are:

• Juliowna D. Begay, Chinle Police District

• Terrence C. Benally, Shiprock Police District

• Shawna A. Watchman, Window Rock Police District

• Dwayne P. Hogue, Crownpoint Police District

• Aaron M. Long, Window Rock Police District

• Adrian L. Wauneka, Window Rock Police District

• Albert Calamity, Jr., Crownpoint Police District

• Paige K. Begay, Kayenta Police District

• Kolby L. Bagey, Kayenta Police District

• Derick H. Toadlena, Chinle Police District

• Danielle K. Murdock, Shiprock Police District

• Joseph J. Locaspino, Window Rock Police District

• Christopher D. Cohoe, Crownpoint Police District

• Dwyatt C. Holiday, Kayenta Police District

• Leah M. Hatathlie, Tuba City Police District

• Joshua F. Martinez Najera, Tuba City Police District