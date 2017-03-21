News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

More Charges for Utah Mom

March 21
10:50 2017
Brandy Jaynes

Brandy Jaynes of Toquerville, Utah, is facing additional charges of aggravated intentional child abuse following a video court appearance yesterday. Jaynes is the mother who allegedly had her 12-year old son locked in a bathroom for up to a year, until he was rescued in January.

The charges against the 36-year old are all second degree felonies. Her son, who has not been identified, was locked in a bathroom that was littered with human waste and he was fed very little during his ordeal.

When he was taken to a St. George hospital by his father the boy weighed only 30-pounds and couldn’t walk. He has only recently been able to regain that ability.

The additional charges against the suspect will mean her eventual date in court for trial will be pushed back. She continues to be held on a 20-thousand dollar cash-only bond; a bond she has unsuccessfully tried to have lowered since her arrest.

The father in the case is facing far lesser charges. His connection to his son’s lock-up has not been detailed to the press. But he was the one who grabbed the child and drove him to St. George.

That’s when the news broke and the young man received worldwide attention. Reports indicate he continues to receive donations and gifts from all corners of the world.

