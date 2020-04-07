More Arizona Businesses Temporarily Closed

Over the weekend, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey shut down more businesses. The governor’s office released new information on what is considered essential services and recreational activities and no longer allowed services. The following services were to cease operations as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020:

-Barbers

-Cosmetology, Hairstyling, Nail Salons, and Aesthetic Salons

-Tanning Salons

-Tattoo Parlors

-Spas

-Massage Therapist Services

Also required to cease operations are all amenities at public parks that do not allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene such as basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds, and public restrooms but public parks shall remain open to the greatest extent possible. Also closed are communal pools such as those at hotels, condominiums, apartment complexes, and parks, however, these should still be maintained under environmental and public health rules and guidelines. Swap meets are also suspended.

The Governor’s Office also provided guidance for services, considered essential and may continue operations:

– Personal hygiene services including in-home services such as assistance with bathing and cleaning for vulnerable adults and those who are disabled.

– Daycare centers providing care for individuals with children serving in any essential services category.

– Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging, including RV Parks, and hotel and motel restaurants providing delivery or carryout food services.

– Respite and palliative care

The Governor pointed out that, “During these unprecedented times, providing clarity for small businesses and employers is an important measure to ensure we protect our citizens, slow the spread of COVID-19, and protect this critical part of our economy,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “As guidance from public health officials evolves, we will continue to release information and direction.”