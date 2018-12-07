Moody Trial in Flagstaff Continues

Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols continues to preside over the jury trial for Cresfield Moody which began on Tuesday December 4, 2018 and looks to continue through all of next week (Dec. 10-14).

The former Nurse Practitioner and Page resident in 2016 formally indicted by the Grand Jury for three counts of sexual assault after 18 months of investigation into reports from multiple victims about his conduct as a Nurse Practitioner for the former ‘Care For You’ clinic and Encompass Health Services here in Page.

