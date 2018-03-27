Monument Valley KOA Open For Summer

The Monument Valley KOA Journey campground, located at MM2, US Highway 163 in Monument Valley, is now open for the 2018 summer camping season.

“Campground owners at KOAs throughout the U.S. and Canada have been working hard to get ready for the season ahead,” said KOA President Toby O’Rourke. “They’re ready to provide outstanding experiences to their guests, and we are all looking forward to a fantastic season ahead.”

For the third year in a row, KOA has partnered with Keystone RV Company to get the camping season started off right. The grand prize winner of the 2018 “What’s Behind the Yellow Sign?” Giveaway will receive a Keystone Passport ROV Travel Trailer valued at $19,800, as well as a $500 KOA gift card and $1000 in cash.

The Giveaway will run through May 31, 2018. Campers can enter daily by visiting www.BehindTheSignGiveaway.com or on the Kampgrounds of America, Inc. Facebook page.

KOA has just released its 2018 Edition of the KOA Directory, a complete travel atlas of every U.S. state and Canadian province. It includes a descriptive listing of each KOA campground, including the Monument Valley KOA Journey, as well as detailed maps and directions to each location. It is free at any KOA campground and available online at http://koa.uberflip.com/i/784851-2018-koa-directory.

Kampgrounds of America is celebrating its 56th Anniversary in 2018. KOA, the world’s largest network of family-friendly campgrounds with more than 500 locations in North America, was born on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana in 1962.