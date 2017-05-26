News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Monument Legal Battle Begins

May 26
14:56 2017
An analysis by a UCLA law professor that concludes a president has no authority to revoke or reduce boundaries of a national monument designated by a predecessor is drawing predictable fire.

Professor Sean Hecht claims, “It is clear that Congress intended this to be a one-way designation. It cannot be revoked or reduced.”

The Pacific Legal Foundation counters that Hecht’s analysis is based on “three flimsy arguments” and that there is no question a president has authority to challenge prior executive actions.

Utah political leaders are pushing President Donald Trump to revoke or at least reduce the size of Bears Ears National Monument and to shrink Grand Staircase Escalante.

More than 75,000 public comments have been submitted on the monument question.

Reportedly, comments favoring leaving monuments intact are running ahead of those opposing them 100 to 1. However, environmentalists are always better organized in public comment processes.

Hecht maintains that Congress specifically intended to exclude local voices speaking against the national interest.

Bears EarsGrand Escalante

