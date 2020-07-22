Monsoon Safety Tips From The American Red Cross

Staying Safe During Monsoon Season

Phoenix, AZ. (July 21, 2020) The monsoon season is here! – In recent years parts of Arizona have seen major flooding and damage when rains have occurred on wildfire burn scar areas. With the most recent Bush and Big Horn wildfires, all together burning over 300,000 acres, this trend will continue. The American Red Cross has steps people can take to remain safe from the dangers of flash floods.

Monsoon season brings a variety of conditions that can include thunderstorms, heavy rain, severe weather, and an increased risk of flooding. The Red Cross wants everyone to know what steps they can take to stay safe if potentially dangerous weather is predicted in your community.

HEAVY RAIN & FLOOD SAFETY TIPS:

· Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

· If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

· Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

· If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

· Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

· If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

· If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

· Put together an emergency kit.

· Know your community’s evacuation plan.

· Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

· Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

· Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

· Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Everyone is encouraged to download the free Red Cross Emergency App to access real-time information about the storm, shelter locations, and hurricane safety tips. The app also allows impacted residents to send a Safe and Well alert to family and friends. The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps. #monsoon2020 #redcross #evacuationplan