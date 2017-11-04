Monday Meeting on ONHIR Closing in Tuba City

Office of the Navajo President and Vice President

TO HOLD PUBLIC MEETING REGARDING ONHIR TRANSITION AND CLOSURE

The Office of the President and Vice President (OPVP) will hold another

public meeting regarding the proposed transition and closure of the

Office of Navajo and Hopi Indian Relocation (ONHIR) at the Tuba City

Chapter House on Monday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. OPVP has hosted

nine public hearings and six public meetings in the impacted areas over

the past year.

The meeting will provide a forum for relocatees to present their

concerns about the closure of ONHIR, including any and all examples of

unfulfilled obligations ONHIR must complete before it closes its doors.

“Those who have been impacted by the relocation need to continue to

submit their information. This information is important for us to

advocate to ONHIR directly,” President Begaye said. “We will

continue to hold ONHIR responsible in fulfilling their obligations to

our people who were impacted by relocation.”

At this meeting, the ONHIR Transition Task Force will be accepting oral

and written comments from relocatees. Oral statements will be limited to

10 minutes so that all attendees will have an opportunity to speak.

Written statements will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 1 and can be

addressed to:

The Office of the President and Vice President

P.O. Box 7440

Window Rock, AZ 86515.

The meeting is open to all relocatees, their beneficiaries and any other

interested parties.

For any additional information, please contact Karis Begaye at (928)

551-2383.