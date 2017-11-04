News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Monday Meeting on ONHIR Closing in Tuba City

November 04
06:15 2017
Office of the Navajo President and Vice President

TO HOLD PUBLIC MEETING REGARDING ONHIR TRANSITION AND CLOSURE

The Office of the President and Vice President (OPVP) will hold another
public meeting regarding the proposed transition and closure of the
Office of Navajo and Hopi Indian Relocation (ONHIR) at the Tuba City
Chapter House on Monday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. OPVP has hosted
nine public hearings and six public meetings in the impacted areas over
the past year.

The meeting will provide a forum for relocatees to present their
concerns about the closure of ONHIR, including any and all examples of
unfulfilled obligations ONHIR must complete before it closes its doors.

“Those who have been impacted by the relocation need to continue to
submit their information. This information is important for us to
advocate to ONHIR directly,” President Begaye said. “We will
continue to hold ONHIR responsible in fulfilling their obligations to
our people who were impacted by relocation.”

At this meeting, the ONHIR Transition Task Force will be accepting oral
and written comments from relocatees. Oral statements will be limited to
10 minutes so that all attendees will have an opportunity to speak.

Written statements will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 1 and can be
addressed to:

The Office of the President and Vice President
P.O. Box 7440
Window Rock, AZ 86515.

The meeting is open to all relocatees, their beneficiaries and any other
interested parties.

For any additional information, please contact Karis Begaye at (928)
551-2383.

