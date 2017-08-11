News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Monday is Code Talkers’ Day

August 11
04:35 2017
 PRESIDENT BEGAYE AND VICE PRESIDENT NEZ ISSUE MEMORANDUM GRANTING LEAVE FOR NAVAJO CODE TALKER’S DAY

 

WINDOW ROCK-On Thursday, Aug. 10, President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez issued a memorandum granting all Navajo Nation Executive Branch employees 8-hours of administrative leave on Monday, Aug. 14, in honor of Navajo Code Talker’s Day.

“Our Navajo Code Talkers sacrificed their lives as they responded to the call of duty and enlisted into the armed forces during World War II,” said President Russell Begaye. “Their bravery in battle and ingenuity in the field of military communications helped lead the United States to victory in World War II. Their service protected the freedom and liberty of the Nation as we know it today.”

On July 28, 1982, U.S. President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating Aug. 14, 1982 as National Navajo Code Talkers Day. The proclamation stated that the day was “dedicated to all members of the Navajo Nation and to all Native Americans who gave their special talents and their lives so that others might live.”

“The Office of the President and Vice President holds our Navajo Code Talkers and their service in highest regard.  With each passing year, we seem to lose another of our national treasures, the Code Talkers,” said Vice President Jonathan Nez. “We ask the Navajo Nation to stand with our Code Talkers, our Veterans and their families in affording them a day of remembrance. Let’s take this day to honor our Navajo Code Talkers.”
navajo code talkers

