Monday Deadline to Register for August 4th Primary Election

The last day to register to vote in the August 4, 2020 Primary Election is Monday, July 6, 2020.

OTHER IMPORTANT ELECTION DATES

Early Voting Begins on July 8, 2020

Last Day to Request an Early Ballot by Mail is July 24, 2020

Last Day to Vote Early is July 31, 2020

Voters are encouraged to stay safe and healthy during the election season! If you have concerns about voting in person this year, please consider applying to receive your ballots by mail.

July 24, 2020 is an Important Date for Independent (No Party) Voters. Independent voters must choose which ballot they want to vote. If voting Democratic or Republican, you won’t need to re-register. If voting by mail, voters must contact their County Recorder by July 24th to specify which ballot they would like to receive (even if a voter is on the Permanent Early Voting List). Otherwise, the County Recorder won’t know which ballot to send and one will not be mailed. If voting in person, a voter would ask the election worker for the ballot of their choice.