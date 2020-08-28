Modified Shuttle Bus Operations Resume at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon, AZ-As part of its phased reopening, the National Park Service (NPS) continues to increase recreational access and services at Grand Canyon National Park. Park officials are pleased to announce the resumption of shuttle bus services on September 5.

The Hermit Road Route (Red Route) and Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) eastbound will operate from 5 a.m. until one hour after sunset each day. The Village Route, Kaibab Rim Route westbound, and the Tusayan Route will not operate when service resumes.

Shuttle service was suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To protect public health, all buses and shuttle operations have been modified to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The modified buses will carry a smaller number of passengers per trip with additional safety measures in place.

Safety modifications to normal shuttle operations include:

Shuttle capacity is limited to 15 passengers.

Face masks/coverings are required. Prior to entry passengers must have their own face mask/covering.

Hand sanitizer will be available for use.

Passengers must follow all CDC and public health physical distancing guidelines while in line and on the bus. Sidewalk decals, tape, and signage has been installed at bus stops to promote physical distancing.

Buses will undergo daily cleaning according to CDC and public health guidance.

Shuttle bus staff will follow specific screening protocols when reporting to work each day.

Key areas and services that visitors will have access to:

Hermit Road Route and all shuttle stops along Hermit Road. Visitors wishing to access the Hermit Road Route need to park in a designated parking space near the Hermit Road. This includes the Village Loop roadside parking and the Backcountry Information Center parking lot.

Kaibab Rim Route (eastbound only), including South Kaibab Trailhead, Yaki Point, and Pipe Creek Vista

Hikers’ Express Hikers’ Express buses will run daily from the Backcountry Information Center to the South Kaibab Trailhead only at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., and 8 a.m. No other stops will be made along the route. Hikers can also park at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and access the South Kaibab Trailhead via the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route).



The NPS has provided free shuttle bus service on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park for more than 40 years. Grand Canyon’s shuttle system provides a hassle-free way to access South Rim trails, viewpoints, and other areas of interest.

For more information about shuttle bus operations in Grand Canyon National Park, visit: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/shuttle-buses.htm.