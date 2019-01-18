MLK Day Fee Free Day

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Grand Canyon National Park, and Zion National Park will join national park sites around the country in celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with free entrance to the parks on Monday Jan. 21, 2019.

Despite the partial government shutdown you can still visit the national parks but, federal employees will not be working so be aware of your surroundings and lets keep our parks clean.

Fee-free days give more families opportunities to visit national park sites and enjoy our country’s historical, cultural and natural resources.

For additional information about NPS fee-free days in 2019 click here

In addition to the NPS Fee Free Day Monday, Governor Doug Ducey has declared the entire weekend as “fee free” entrance to Arizona State Parks for all Arizona residents. Enjoy the great outdoors for free this weekend!