News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

MLK Day Fee Free Day

MLK Day Fee Free Day
January 18
12:21 2019
Print This Article

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Grand Canyon National Park, and Zion National Park will join national park sites around the country in celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with free entrance to the parks on Monday Jan. 21, 2019.

Despite the partial government shutdown you can still visit the national parks but, federal employees will not be working so be aware of your surroundings and lets keep our parks clean.

Fee-free days give more families opportunities to visit national park sites and enjoy our country’s historical, cultural and natural resources.

For additional information about NPS fee-free days in 2019 click here

In addition to the NPS Fee Free Day Monday, Governor Doug Ducey has declared the entire weekend as “fee free” entrance to Arizona State Parks for all Arizona residents. Enjoy the great outdoors for free this weekend!

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.