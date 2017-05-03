Mistrial Declared in NAU Shooter Trial

As of now, Steven Jones is a free man.

Judge Dan Slayton declared a mistrial yesterday in the trial of the Northern Arizona University shooter. Jones fatally shot one fellow NAU student and injured three others in October 2015.

Last week, the jury was sent home while Slayton considered a defense motion for a mistrial over a portion of the prosecution’s closing argument. The judge ultimately denied the motion and the jury, after a three-day break, resumed their deliberations yesterday. However, the jurors sent a note to Slayton saying they were deadlocked. After five days of deliberations, the jury did not come to a unanimous decision on any of the counts against Jones.

Slayton then had to declare a mistrial on all charges.

Jones may end up still seeing time behind bars. If prosecutors move forward, there will be a hearing in June. A tentative new trial date was also set for August 1st.