Missing Utah Hiker

Search parties have been looking for an 18 year old hiker last seen Tuesday morning near a sporting goods shop in St George. His worried mother describes him as an avid hiker, climber, biker and hunter and she thinks he might have gone to a hiking trail in the southern part of Utah, or perhaps to an area where hunting is permitted.

18 year old Nathan Beitler is 6’4 approximately 150 lbs last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and jeans driving a 1997 green Toyota Camry.

Beitler may have traveled into hiking or hunting areas within our region. If you see him or the vehicle notify Washington County Police at 435-986-5151.