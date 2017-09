Travis Butler failed to check out of a hotel outside of the Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, August 1, 2017.

A blue 2017 Nissan Maxima with the Ohio license plate FUM5324, may be associated with Butler.

If you have any information, please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-338-7888 or Silent Witness 928-774-6111.

Here’s a link to the missing person’s report:

Missing Person Travis Butler