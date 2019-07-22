Navajo Nation seeking to find Missing Person Arielisa Bryant, her nickname Ariel- a 29-year-old native American female 5’4 last seen in am leaving flagstaff with an extension cord in her hand after making suicidal statements. Coconino County Sheriff says Ariel was last seen Friday around 8:30 am and has not been seen or heard from by family members or friends.

Last wearing a maroon sweater, grey tank top, blue jeans and an unknown brand of running shoes- she has no known vehicle.

If you happen to see Ariel or know anything about her whereabouts contact Coconino County Sheriff’s Office or use the Silent Witness Hotline.