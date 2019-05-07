Missing Man and Dog

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Person report for a 29-year-old man who went walking in search of help with his dog and has not been seen or heard from since. Timothy Coen made contact with a friend and stated his vehicle was disabled and that he was going to walk out for help 11:30 pm May 2nd. No further contact has been established with Coen since that time, and he is not familiar with the area. Coen has his white dog Harlow with him. His black 2004 GMC Yukon with Minnesota plates was located several miles west of SR 64 in the Valle, AZ area. Deputies and Search and Rescue continue the search for Timothy Coen, a 29-year-old white male 6′ 190 lbs with hazel eyes, brown hair.