A Kanab man who was the subject of a massive five-day search has been found dead. Devun Hansen, who was in his early 20s, apparently committed suicide. Hansen had neither a car nor a bike, so the search was concentrated in and near Kanab.

Friends told police that everything seemed fine with Hansen and that he was playing video games and watching YouTube as usual before he disappeared.

Hansen had moved to Kanab from Salt Lake City in June.