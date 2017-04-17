Missing Hikers at Grand Canyon National Park

On Saturday evening, April 15 the National Park Service received an alert from a personal locating beacon in a backcountry area of Grand Canyon National Park near the confluence of Tapeats Creek and Thunder River. An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter flew to the location where a hiking party reported two members of their party missing.

The hiking party reported that the two hikers were last seen crossing Tapeats Creek below the confluence with Thunder River when they lost footing and were swept down Tapeats Creek.

The first hiker is described as a 62 year old female, 5’5″, 145 lbs, blonde hair, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki zip-off shorts, a blue/green button down short sleeve shirt, and blue water shoes size 8 ½. She was carrying a homemade blue backpack with a maroon fleece and hiking poles attached.

The second is described as a 14 year old male, 5’8′, 105 lbs with black hair. He was last seen wearing black Nike shorts, a long sleeve white Columbia t-shirt with “COLUMBIA” written on the sleeve, and navy blue Chaco sandals size 10. He was carrying a new sage green backpack.

The National Park Service is currently conducting a Search and Rescue operation. National Park Service crews were flown to the scene this morning and are searching the Tapeats Creek area. Backcountry hiking groups and Colorado River trips in the area have also been alerted.

A missing persons investigation is on-going. No further information is available at this time. Any individual with information should contact National Park Service at 928-638-7805.