Miss Navajo Nation

November 16
08:54 2018
A prestigious title was being played out this past week, to see who would become Miss Navajo Nation 2018-2019. Miss Navajo Nation contestants 23 year old Kayla Martinez of Window Rock, AZ., 25 year old Summer Jake of Goat Springs, AZ. and 21 year old Autumn Montoya of Torreon, N.M. competed in traditional skills such as sheep butchering, food preparation, business interviews and promoting the Navajo language.

In the end it was Montoya who earned the sash and crown to become Miss Navajo Nation 2018-2019. Montoya is the first Miss Navajo in 10 years from the Eastern Agency of the Navajo Nation representing their unique stories, tradition and dialect.

