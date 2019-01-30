Mining Numbers Up

Recording a seven percent increase over the previous year, mining in Utah topped $3.3 billion in revenues in 2017. Coal, metals, and industrial minerals are included in the number.However, coal revenue recorded a drop in productivity, falling from $509 million in 2016 to $493 million in 2017. The U.S. Geological Survey ranks Utah 11th out of 24 coal-producing states.Base metal revenues were up 11 percent, with copper accounting for 70 percent of the $1.4 billion total. Industrial minerals, which include salt, potash, clay, and gypsum, yielded $1.2 billion in revenues, an increase of five percent.Gold and silver mining produced $261 million in revenue.