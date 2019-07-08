Mining and Drilling Policies Changing

Opponents of the Trump Administration’s recent decisions to change drilling and mining policy changes to behoove certain energy interests are keeping track of the changes made- so far of the 53 intended changes, the Interior Dept has reportedly already completed 36 of them, with 12 more in progress.

The Center for Western Priorities claims that they have analyzed policy requests of extractive companies, trade associations, and electric utilities, as identified by public comments submitted to, and litigation against, the Interior Department. The requests were then compared to policy actions taken by the agency since President Trump took office, assessing whether the policy action was complete, in progress, or identified for action. See the Appendix of the report for links to sources and background documents.

According to the Center for Western Priorities, 13 policy changes were directly requested by the oil and gas industry and included gutting regulations to reduce methane waste and weakening offshore safety rules. Read the CFWP’s full report here.