Mini-Bottles of Liquor and Wine May be Allowed to be Sold in Utah Soon

This Tuesday, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services Commission approved a proposed rule for the sale of mini-bottles of liquor and wine in state-run and state-contracted liquor stores.

If implemented, the rule will allow sales of 50mil of spirituous liquor and 187 ml of wine, which haven’t been sold since the 1980s.

The Department says the request of the mini-bottles has largely been driven by rural liquor stores in the state. The stores report that tourists complain about having to buy a whole bottle of liquor when they just want a drink.

Ultimately, the Utah State Legislature left it up to the Commission to decide what to do; and the rule for the sale of the mini-bottles was approved unanimously.

The next step is a public comment period for the rule. If there are no significant issues brought forth, the rule will go into effect and could lead to sales as early as this fall.

(Featured Image by ally j from Pixabay)