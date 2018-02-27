News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Minding The Skills Gap

February 27
10:34 2018
Today Governor Doug Ducey will be participating in a keynote conversation  for a live-stream event with Arizona State President Michael Crow to talk about Minding the Skills Gap which examines the future of education in the future of work- the event will be happening live on ASU campus today from 11:15 to 3:30pm- the live-stream video will remain on the AEI website for the next 24 hours if you’d like to tune in.

About the Event:

Globalization, automation, and other emerging technologies are poised to reshape the workplace, the workforce, and work itself. The skills needed today and in the future are dramatically different from those demanded in the past. These changes merit a broader and more responsive education system with stronger alignment to employer needs and more flexibility for individuals seeking new skills as they move from one job to another.

In light of these trends, AEI and Arizona State University are collaborating to convene some of the foremost thinkers in education and labor from Arizona and the nation at large. Please join us at Arizona State University for a dynamic and thought-provoking discussion on American education and workforce development, featuring a keynote conversation with Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona State University President Michael Crow and three panels of experts, practitioners, and policymakers.

Join the conversation on social media with #MindingtheSkillsGap.

We welcome you to watch the event live on this page. Full video will be posted within 24 hours.

