Milstead Reportedly Stepping Down as Arizona DPS Director

The Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety is reportedly resigning his position. Col. Frank Milstead has been on the job since early 2015, when he was appointed by Governor Doug Ducey.

Reports indicate that his replacement will be the Deputy Director of the Arizona DPS, Lt. Col. Heston Silbert.

It is not believed that Milstead’s departure has anything to do with an incident five months ago, when he was pulled over on I-17 in Yavapai County for going over 90-mph. He was also allegedly weaving in and out of traffic without the use of a turn signal. He had been northbound at the time with his fiance with him in the vehicle.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy gave the DPS Director (his boss) a warning. This was after Milstead reportedly showed his badge to the deputy.

There is no word on when the resignation will take place.

There was also a report of an incident before Milstead was the DPS Director when he rolled his car off a highway. It was a situation that critics reportedly wondered why there wasn’t a further investigation.