Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treat Recall

Orrville, OH – The J.M. Smucker Company today announced a limited, voluntary recall of specific lots of two varieties of Milo’s Kitchen® dog treats, distributed nationally, because the products potentially contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.

The impacted production includes the following items and lots:

Dogs consuming high levels of beef thyroid hormone may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. These symptoms may resolve when the consumption of these levels is discontinued. However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or labored breathing. Should these symptoms occur, we recommend pet owners contact their veterinarian immediately.

The FDA informed Smucker of three illness reports and we immediately initiated a voluntary recall of the limited, impacted production.

Consumers who have purchased the specific lots of product listed above should stop feeding it to their dogs. If consumers have questions or would like to receive a refund or coupon for replacement product, they should call us at 1-888-569-6767, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EST or email us by completing this form.

No other Milo’s Kitchen® dog treats, or any other product manufactured by The J.M. Smucker Company, are impacted.

The voluntary recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumer Contact Number: 1-888-569-6767

Media Contact:

Maribeth Burns

The J. M. Smucker Company

330.682.3000

http://www.jmsmucker.com/company-news/brand-news-releases-article/2339420