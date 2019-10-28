Military Operation Named for NAU Graduate

Most people in and around Northern Arizona are familiar with the name Kayla Mueller. She was from the Prescott area and graduated from Northern Arizona University in 2009. But she was killed in Syria in 2015 while working with a humanitarian organization there.

She had been taken captive as she exited a Doctors Without Borders hospital. She was held captive and was reportedly sexually assaulted by numerous captors.

This past weekend an American operation in Syria, that left the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, dead, was named for Kayla Jean Mueller.

For keeping Kayla, as he did for several years, President Donald Trump called the ISIS leader, “a gutless animal.”

When her death was confirmed in 2015 President Barak Obama referred to Kayla as representing what was best about America.

On Sunday, Kayla’s father on ABC-TV said that his family was touched by the naming of the operation after his daughter.