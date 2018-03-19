Mildred Didrikson Takes the Mound

March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate accomplishments and encourage women to reach for new heights.

Back in 1934 one woman showed that her gender didn’t necessarily make her the weaker sex.

Mildred Didrikson was born in Texas in 1911. She was quite athletic and could hit a baseball further than the boys could – earning her the nickname “Babe,” after the New York Yankees hero.

On this date – March 20, 1934 – with her athletic chops confirmed by her performance in the 1932 Olympics, Babe Didrikson took the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies during an exhibition game against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

She started the game, pitching one inning. Didrikson walked one batter, but did not allow a hit!

In 1930, after excelling in basketball and track at Beaumont High School, Didrikson was hired by the Employers Casualty Company of Dallas to play for its Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball team.

About two decades earlier, another great athlete – Jim Thorpe – was stripped of his Olympic medals because he had played a few games of semi-pro baseball, thereby losing his amateur status.

Didrikson wasn’t about to let that happen to her. To make sure she kept her amateur status, the company hired her as a “secretary” and then put a basketball in her hand. She also competed for the company in track and field.

At the 1932 AAU championships, which was then the only real qualifier for the Olympics, Didrikson won five of the eight events she entered, setting world records in the javelin throw, 80-meter hurdles, high jump and baseball throw.

During the 1932 Olympics, in Los Angeles, Didrikson won two gold medals. She might have won more – except for sexism.

Didrikson had qualified to compete in five events, but women were restricted to three events at the Olympics. A day after setting the world record in the javelin throw, she set a new world record in the 80-meter hurdles. She was held to a silver medal in the high jump in spite of tying with the declared winner – because the judges did not approve of her head-first style.

Following her Olympic triumph Didrikson toured the country, playing basketball and baseball – and even playing the harmonica on the vaudeville stage.

In 1933 she began the greatest phase of her illustrious career – as a professional golfer. She completely dominated the women’s circuit.

But sexism persisted to plague her.

She was often urged to “pretty herself up” for the cameras, but refused. Once, when asked at the National Celebrities Tournament how a girl could hit a ball so far, she replied “just take off your girdle and swing.”

Despite far outclassing the women’s golfing circuit, Didrikson’s efforts to compete on the men’s tour were consistently rebuffed.

In 1950 Didrikson was named the greatest female athlete of the first half of the 20th century. (The top male athlete was Thorpe.)

Babe Didrikson died of cancer in 1956.