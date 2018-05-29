Middle School Threat Dismissed
May 29
13:04 2018
A letter to Page Middle School parents and guardians from the Page Unified School District sent on Thursday indicated that during the 8th grade student celebration Wednesday a possible threat to students was reported which was quickly investigated by Page Police and Page Unified Security Staff and dismissed as not a credible threat, allowing the celebration to continue. Principal Alyssa Covington thanked local law enforcement for their quick response and the students who came forward with information of the possible threat.