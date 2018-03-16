Middle School Lockdown in Cedar City

Families in the southern Utah town of Cedar City were frightened yesterday after a brief lockdown of the middle school was initiated due to a report of a suspicious person near the school. Students and teachers continued their regular class schedule but no one was allowed in or out of the school until police could do a completely scan of the campus and grounds. Police lifted the lockdown at Cedar Middle School about thirty minutes after the call was made. Parents were texted about the school alerts during the lockdown.