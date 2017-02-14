News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Meth Bust at Page/Lake Powell Campground

February 14
14:54 2017
A response to a call regarding a suspicious person turned into a drug bust for the Page Police Department.

At around 9:00 a.m. on the morning of January 30th, officers responded to the Page/Lake Powell Campground after receiving a call regarding a suspicious person. Once on scene, officers made contact with Jordan Charles Torres, 18, of Page, AZ.

Officers found a marijuana cigarette, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine located on Torres. The meth was packaged and weighed around 6-grams. Due to the nature of the meth, Torres was charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Torres was also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Coconino County Jail.

methpage police

