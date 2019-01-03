News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Meteor Showers in the Sky Tonight

Meteor Showers in the Sky Tonight
January 03
15:09 2019
Print This Article

Be sure you look up if you’re outdoors tonight, the meteor shower of the year will be splashing the sky with hundreds of meteors as we get into Friday, during its peak, the Quadrantid meteor shower can shoot up to 100 meteors per hour!

NASA calls the January celestial event one of the best annual shows in the night sky, only three meteor showers during the course of the year are capable of producing that many meteors in an hour.

Tonight’s meteor shower will send bright fireballs from the asteroid designation 2003EH as Earth moves through the thickest part of the debris field. The International Meteor Organization lists the peak time as January 4 at 02:00 UTC, which for us in Arizona translates into January 3 at 19:00 MST (7:00pm) so you won’t even need to stay up late to catch the big show!

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.