Meteor Crater Rest Area Reopens After Renovations

FLAGSTAFF – The Meteor Crater Rest Area on Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff has reopened to travelers in time for holiday travel after the Arizona Department of Transportation completed a renovation of the facility.

The rest area, which was closed in January of this year, received upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, improvements to the water/wastewater system, as well as architectural, electrical, mechanical rehabilitation and resurfacing of the parking lot.

During most of the $3.5 million project, Meteor Crater Rest Area remained partially open for commercial truck parking only while the facility was renovated.

This work was part of a project that included the renovation of the Painted Cliffs Rest Area on I-40 near the New Mexico state line. That work was completed in September 2020.

