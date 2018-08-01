Mercury Fall Short of The Storm

Phoenix Mercury returned to the court last night against the Seattle Storm in a quest to make a run for the WNBA playoffs. Seattle Storm currently holds the top spot in the Western Conference with a 19-7 record. Prior to last night’s matchup the Mercury and Storm have faced each other twice this season each team has won one and lost one.

The Mercury entered the game in third place in the Western Conference at 15-11 and only one game from second place with the loss last night the Mercury stand alone in 4th place in the Western Conference at 15-12, 5 games behind the Storm for the top spot in the West. With only six more games to go in the season the Mercury can’t afford to lose if they plan on making the playoffs. Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 25 points and Diana Taurasi added 20 to lead the way for the Mercury.

The key to a Storms victory last night was the strong performance by the starting five. Storms starting five outscored the Mercury’s starting five 78-66. If the Mercury could have had two of the starting five just average 6 more points the Mercury could have escaped a victory. The Mercury bench out scored the Storms 25-24.

Mercury returns to the court tonight August 1, 2018 against the Las Vegas Aces from Talking Stick Arena game time is at 7:00pm.

Remaining Mercury Schedule