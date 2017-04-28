Memorandum of Understanding Signing

On Thursday at the Page campus of Coconino Community College there was quite a crowd and quite a celebration about education. At the center of the activity was District-5 County Supervisor, Lena Fowler.

It was Ms. Fowler who first spoke to now-Navajo Vice President Jonathan Nez a few years ago about the idea of higher education availability for Page and the Page area. Nez mentioned during his short speech that not too many people reacted back then, yet now it has come together beautifully.

Taking part in the ceremony and signing the “Memorandum of Understanding” were the President of Northern Arizona University Dr. Rita Cheng, Dr. Colleen Smith of CCC, Dr. Monty Roessel of Dine’ College and representing Navajo Technical University was Ms. Arlene Benallie.

The Page Higher Education Center has everyone excited!

Among the speakers were the representatives from the various colleges, Page Mayor Bill Diak and the Navajo Vice President.

Dine’ College’s Dr. Monty Roessel said that if we in the Page and Navajo area only talk about needs, we’re not going to go very far.

“We need to address the aspirations of our students,” he said. “I just hope that we are challenged to not just keep Page and this area where it is, but where you want it to be.”

Supervisor Fowler stressed that providing the education is important, and it was why they were all at CCC on Thursday. But she added that it was just as important to keep our educated people here, working at good jobs and raising families.

“We don’t want to become the exporter of our own intelligent students,” said Fowler. “We need a strong educational institution to help us reach our potential.”

Dr, Cheng of NAU was making her first visit to the CCC Page campus.

“I’m thrilled to be joining my colleagues here,” said Cheng. “I want to thank Lena Fowler for her vision and her perseverance through the early stages of this project.”

She added that she was so happy to see so many NAU grads while visiting Page.

Lake Powell Communications had a chance to speak to Dr. Smith from CCC. The man who runs the Page campus, Jim Hunter, was, of course, also at Thursday’s big event. Dr. Smith said he does a great job here. She added that she has seen him get teary-eyed over the success of some of the CCC students.

Prior to the signing there was a luncheon for everyone to enjoy. Then, following the official signing, there was the official cutting of the cake!