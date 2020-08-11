Meet the New Desert View Assistant Principal

Kevin Anderson named Desert View Assistant Principal

By Steve Law

Desert View Intermediate school is pleased to welcome long-time social studies teacher, Kevin Anderson, as its new assistant principal.

Anderson has been a teacher for PUSD since 2002.

He began his teaching career at Page Middle School teaching sixth grade language arts and social studies. He did that for one year, then taught seventh and eighth grade social studies, something he did for the next 16 years. He was also an AVID elective teacher and student council advisor for some of that period as well. Anderson has also coached middle school basketball, football and track, as well as baseball and volleyball for one year each.

“I’ve been teaching 18 years, all in this district,” Anderson said. “I’ve never taught in any other district.”

Anderson made the decision to move from teaching to administration to give himself a new challenge.

“Honestly, I felt like I was in a rut,” he said. “I’ve been doing the same thing for the last sixteen years. During the school year I teach the same subjects, and during the summers I give tours at the dam. It felt like I wasn’t growing or progressing. I felt like it was time to move into administration where I can still make an impact, still be around the kids, but maybe have a bigger impact on the school, not just the students in my classroom.”

Because Kevin’s wife, Jillyn, is from southern Utah, after graduating from SUU, he began looking for teaching jobs in southern Utah.

“I couldn’t find any teaching jobs,” he recalls. “It was mid-July. I was working the graveyard shift at Sam’s Club and I thought, `Man, what am I doing?’ So I went online and started looking for teaching jobs and saw an opening in Page.”

He originally applied for a position at Page High School, but it had already been filled, but that principal passed his information on to the principal at Page Middle School, which still had some open positions. After completing a phone and in-person interview, Page Middle School offered him the job.

“I said, `Alright. Let’s do it.’”

Kevin planned on being in Page for a year. But, toward the end of his first year teaching, he learned about the Teach American History grant, which paid for a Master’s Degree. “This grant paid for everything, and it was too good to pass up. So that extended our stay in Page for two more years.”

During that two year period, Kevin and his wife fell in love with Page. By then, they had three kids and had started building their house. “My wife and I both believe that you’re brought to places for a reason, and both my wife and I believe we’re here for a reason, which is my wife’s family.”

“And after three to five years here, we realized Page is a really nice town,” Kevin said. “It’s a really good community. Whatever your kids are interested –sports, music, piano lessons, singing lessons – you can find to do here.”

In addition to working for the school district, Kevin also gives tours of the Glen Canyon Dam for Glen Canyon Conservancy during the summer time, and he works as a judge pro-tem with the Page Justice Court.

When he’s not doing all that, he still finds time to play video games with his kids, fish and hike. He’s hiked the Grand Canyon’s rim to rim in a day six or seven times.

Kevin is very optimistic about the new school year, and is confident Desert View’s teachers, staff and administrators will rise to the challenges that teaching remotely will bring.

“All teachers are familiar with that feeling that new teachers get when they’re starting their careers. There’s a lot of that same energy this year because everything’s so new and different this year.

Anderson has enjoyed watching things develop and progress from the teachers, to the plans, to the group collaboration.

“The challenges have really brought our staff together,” he said. “I think this is a great opportunity for educators to to re-evaluate everything.”

Kevin’s wife, Jillyn, teaches pre-school at PUSD.

Kevin grew up in Farmington, New Mexico. He received his Associates Degree from Utah Valley State College (UVSC), and his bachelor’s degree from Southern Utah University. He received his Master’s Degree in education from Northern Arizona University, and his admin certificate from Western Governor’s University.

Anderson met his wife, Jillyn, while attending UVSC. They have four kids ages ten to 22.

-30-