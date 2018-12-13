Medical Marijuana Still Up In The Air

Two advocacy groups are suing the state of Utah to block a Legislature-crafted compromise agreement on implementing medical marijuana usage. Voters approved the usage in November, but legislators then stepped in with changes. The LDS Church helped draft the compromise. The Responsible Use and Cannabis Education group and the Epilepsy Association of Utah, plaintiffs in the suit, accuse the church of unconstitutional domination and interference. They assert that the agreement guts the voter-approved measure and creates overwhelming obstacles for patients.

The deal bans the use of many edibles endorsed by voters. It narrows the list of medical conditions that qualify for medical marijuana and also disallows patients’ ability to grow their own plants if they live

far from a dispensary.