Medical Marijuana Debate Heats Up

Opponents of a Utah proposed initiative to legalize medical marijuana have filed a lawsuit seeking to keep it off the November ballot. Drug Safe Utah argues the measure is in violation of federal drug laws. It also asserts that if approved, the initiative will authorize people without medical training to grow and sell marijuana and will pave the way for recreational use of the drug. Initiative supporter Utah Patients Coalition calls the lawsuit “desperate.” The Coalition submitted over 155,000 petition signatures; the law requires only 113,000. The Utah Medical Association, Utah Chiefs of Police and the Mormon Church oppose the initiative.