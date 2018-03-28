Medical Marijuana Allowed as “Right to Try” Bill

Utah Governor Gary Herbert has signed a medical marijuana bill, which is being styled “the right to try.”

Only terminally-ill patients with a prognosis of six months or less to live will be eligible to use marijuana. And, only 25 patients at a time will be allowed to ingest it at any one time. It is not certain how that will be monitored.

In 2014, the Legislature endorsed the use of cannabidoil, a hemp extract, to treat epilepsy.

A ballot initiative endorsing medicinal marijuana is currently being circulated. Supporters say they have gathered more than 150,000 signatures.