News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Medical Marijuana Allowed as “Right to Try” Bill

Medical Marijuana Allowed as “Right to Try” Bill
March 28
09:42 2018
Print This Article

Utah Governor Gary Herbert has signed a medical marijuana bill, which is being styled “the right to try.”

Only terminally-ill patients with a prognosis of six months or less to live will be eligible to use marijuana.  And, only 25 patients at a time will be allowed to ingest it at any one time.  It is not certain how that will be monitored.

In 2014, the Legislature endorsed the use of cannabidoil, a hemp extract, to treat epilepsy.

A ballot initiative endorsing medicinal marijuana is currently being circulated.  Supporters say they have gathered more than 150,000 signatures.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.