Measels Arrive in UT

The measles outbreak has finally reached Utah, with the confirmation of six cases in central Utah and five more awaiting tests.

Social media appear to be influencing many people not to seek the vaccine to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella.

Utah is already in the middle of a mumps outbreak.

Dr. Joseph Miner with the Utah Department of Health observes, “These diseases are very serious and can cause death and disability.” He notes that more than 27,000 Utah children are not immunized.

Most susceptible to measles are infants, toddlers, pregnant women, and people with compromised immunity.

More than 700 people in 24 states have been afflicted with measles.