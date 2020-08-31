Meals for Students Delivered by PUSD Bus Drivers

PUSD bus drivers and meal services combine forces to deliver meals to students

By Steve Law

At 7 a.m. Oliver Begay pulls his school bus to the curb on 9th street behind the Page Middle School and stops in front of a wall of red and blue coolers.

Begay and a helper, Thomas Hall, load a half dozen of the blue and red coolers onto their bus, and leave. The coolers are loaded with meals destined for Page Unified School District students who live outside of Page.

Begay’s bus route takes him south out of Page on highway 89. The Vermilion Cliffs, which border him on his right, glow pink-red in the light of the morning sun. The air is hazy from the smoke from the California wildfires.

The Vermilion Cliffs fall away as the bus leaves Manson Mesa and climbs onto Coppermine Mesa, then they rise again as the yellow bus passes through The Cut and drops down into Bitter Springs.

Begay’s first stop of the day is at Cedar Ridge, which is just a little pullout on highway 89 at milepost 505. He’s scheduled to be there at 7:45. He arrives at the stop a couple minutes early and finds a family is already there waiting for his arrival. A man comes to the bus and Hall hands him six meals: three breakfasts and three lunches for three students.

Any person picking up the meals must show the bus driver the student IDs of the kids for whom he’s picking up meals.

“We have a list of the people who will be picking up meals from us,” Begay said.

Begay has worked as a bus driver for the Page Unified School District for five years, driving route 15 which has stops in the Bittersprings and Cedar Ridge area. Begay lives in Bittersprings and keeps the school bus parked at his house. On a normal year, he leaves his house at 5:55 a.m., and picks up his first group of students a few minutes later at milepost 510 on highway 89. From there he makes his way north, toward Page, picking up students at half a dozen locations. He makes his final pickup at 6:40, then drives up the hill, through The Cut, and drops the students off at their schools in Page.

But now, Begay is driving his route in reverse, so to speak. He starts his route at the Page Middle School, where he picks up his daily food delivery, and takes it to the Bittersprings area. He has eight stops on his route, and on a typical day he delivers around 60 meals. It takes him the majority of the morning to complete his route and return to Page.

Because Begay drops off the meals in the morning, during the same time when students are attending their virtual classes via Google classroom, the meals are picked up by the students’ parents or guardians.

Begay is one of seven bus drivers delivering food to PUSD students this year.

Geographically, the Page Unified School District is one of the largest in the U.S., encompassing more than 1,800 square miles, the majority of which is part of the Navajo Reservation. Getting meals to far flung students, some of whom live as far as 80 miles away from Page is no small task. The bus drivers deliver food to students in Bittersprings, Kaibeto, LeChee, Coppermine and Inscription House.

Hall, who helps Begay delivery the meals, has worked for the school district for several years as one of its crossing guards. But, with students attending classes virtually this year, the district has no need for crossing guards yet this year. When Hall hands the meals to a parent, he is merely the final link in a long logistical chain.

PUSD’s Food Services has eleven employees who make the meals. Lena Brown, Wynona Brown and Megan Williams arrive at the Page Middle School kitchen at 6:30 a.m. to start preparing the meals. One meal crew makes the entrees, which may be sandwiches one day, or burrito bowls the next. Another crew washes, prepares and packages all the fresh fruit. When all the meals are prepared and packaged they’re put into coolers and loaded onto the buses.

PUSD’s Food Services delivers about 300 meals every day, Monday through Friday. They deliver the food on seven routes, most of which go into the Navajo Reservation. In addition to the seven routes that go out to the Nation, Food Services also delivers meals to Tse Yaato, PUSD’s special education students and the students that attend Onsite Support Services.

Since classes resumed on Aug. 10th, Food Services has prepared and delivered 8,900 meals. To put that in perspective, Food Services prepares 5,200 meals per day when school is in session.

Food Services prepared and delivered more than 58,000 meals at the end of the 2019-20 school year, after on-site classes were suspended due to the Corona virus.

“I feel like things are running pretty smoothly,” said Food Services Director Art Marquez. “We got pretty good at this at the end of last year, and this year we just had to make a few minor tweaks to get it going again.”

To find out meal delivery locations and times visit this website: https://content.schoolinsites.com/api/documents/4e96e9676d834d8abc9b0d4316b1b376

If you have any questions regarding the meal program, call Art Marquez at 928-608-4102, or Millie Chee at 928-608-4105.