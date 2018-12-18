McSally to be Appointed to McCain’s Senate Seat

In a rare twist of events, mere weeks after losing to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema for the Arizona US Senate seat, Republican Martha McSally will be appointed by Governor Doug Ducey to the late Senator John McCain’s Senate seat replacing that Sen. Jon Kyl who is vacating that position at the end of the year. Kyl had temporarily filled the seat following the death of Sen. McCain.

The Governor took to social media to express that he is grateful to McSally for taking on the great responsibility of representing Arizona in the U.S. Senate and that he looks forward to working with her and Senator-Elect Sinema to get positive things done.

After it was announced that Republican Martha McSally would be filling the Senate vacancy ultimately left by the late Senator John McCain temporarily being filled by Sen Jon Kyl until the end of the year, Governor Doug Ducey indicated that Senator-elect Kyrsten Sinema will be sworn in before Martha McSally, making Sinema the “senior Senator” from Arizona. In this case whoever is sworn in first will be known in history as the first female Senator to ever represent the state of Arizona on Capitol Hill. Ducey also wanted to be sure the McSally appointment could not be viewed as a Republican slight over the Democratic Senator-Elect. Sinema will be sworn in Jan 3rd before McSally.