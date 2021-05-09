McSally Deputy Campaign MGR Pleads to Theft

United State Department of Justice

Former Deputy Campaign Manager Pleads Guilty to Theft of McSally Campaign Funds

WASHINGTON – An Illinois man pleaded guilty today to the theft of more than $115,000 in campaign funds from the McSally for Senate Campaign in 2018 and 2019.

In 2020, McSally lost her attempt at re-election to current Senator Mark Kelly.

According to court documents, Anthony Barry, 33, of Yorkville, served as a deputy campaign manager and consultant for former U.S. Senator Martha McSally. Barry used his position in the campaign to fraudulently direct the campaign to make payments to him beyond what he was owed for his salary and had the fraudulently obtained funds deposited into his personal bank account.

Barry pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count of unlawful conversion of campaign funds. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6, and faces a maximum term of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; Acting U.S. Attorney Glenn B. McCormick for the District of Arizona; and Assistant Director in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono of FBI’s Washington Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Rosaleen O’Gara and Nicole Lockhart of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney William Voit of the District of Arizona are prosecuting the case.