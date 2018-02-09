McNutt to Run For Council

City of Page election season ramping up, council member Darby McNutt took to social media to announce his plans tweeting last night just shortly before 8:00pm that he has “learned a lot in the past four months since being appointed to city council”, because of that and “many other reasons” he has finally decided to run for election to City Council this year. McNutt was appointed to fill the vacant Page City Council seat left by the resignation of Scott Sadler last September. McNutt is also an Information Technology Group Supervisor for the Upper Colorado (UC) Region, Colorado River Storage Project (CRSP).