Mayor’s Choice Award: Best Snow Person 2019

Snowmageddon? Snowpocalypse? Whatever you want to call this late winter reprieve we’re having in Northern Arizona this week, the best part might just have been the “snow day” off for Page Unified School District which meant fun in the snow and making snow people to watch over our white blanketed yards.

Mayor Levi Tappan encouraged Page families to get out and enjoy the several inches of snow that have covered the city since Monday night, promising to scour the town to bestow a Mayor’s Choice Award to the best one. Mayor Tappan sent Lake Powell Life News his pick early afternoon Tuesday for Best Snow Person 2019 and as you can see everyone in the Millett family participated, even the family pooch!

Hope you enjoyed the winter break. More snow on the way for Page Thursday, be sure to keep your radio tuned to 98.3FM and 1340AM The Bandit or 93.3 JACK FM for weather updates throughout the day!