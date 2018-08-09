Mayoral Candidate Debate

Mayoral candidates faced off in a tough two hour Q&A forum hosted by the Chamber moderated by Banner Health Hospital CEO Brian Kellar and Chronicle Editor Steven Law- incumbent Mayor Bill Diak, Council member Levi Tappan and Council challengers Brian Carey and David Doyal spoke at length about their perspectives on multiple issues such as fiscal responsibility, infrastructure and attracting outside housing developers and new businesses to Page. The Public Safety Building was packed with voters who as they were leaving shared their feelings about how the four candidates performed:

The voices you hear are in the order of the photos below.

Hear the candidates’ opening remarks:

Hear the candidates’ closing statements:

