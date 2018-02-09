Mayor “Prepared to Run” for Re-election

City of Page Mayor Bill Diak, first elected as a Council member in 2009, in 2013 became the first Page mayor to be re-elected in ten years, gaining 70 percent of the vote in the city’s 20th primary election. When he won a third term in 2016 Diak told reporters it would be his last run for political office. Now it looks like he is reconsidering the idea.

Mayor Diak told Lake Powell Life News Tuesday that he has already picked up his application packet to begin collecting the necessary signatures to file his 2018 candidacy for Mayor.

Diak says he will be making the final decision in the next couple months and plans to be “prepared to run” before the application deadline of May 30th.